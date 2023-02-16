ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 102,785 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 102,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TransUnion

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

