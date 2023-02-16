Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after acquiring an additional 438,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.27 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.87 and its 200 day moving average is $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

