Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,965 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Tellurian worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 198,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 82,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,821,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,910,979.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,567,354 shares of company stock worth $11,546,694. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

