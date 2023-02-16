Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $361.42 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $402.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

