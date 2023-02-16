Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Alkermes worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after acquiring an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 96,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Alkermes Stock Performance

About Alkermes

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.79.

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.