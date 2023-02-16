Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,444 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $61.83 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

