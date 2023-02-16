Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $81.46 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.