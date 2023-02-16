Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

