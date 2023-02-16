KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KE by 263.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of KE by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 308,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 240,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Barclays increased their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.