Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

SNPS opened at $379.48 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.