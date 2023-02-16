Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,626 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 171,114 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Transocean by 336.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560 over the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.