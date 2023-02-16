Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $5.29 Million Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,238,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

