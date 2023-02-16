ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.76 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $147.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $358,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,935 shares of company stock worth $5,137,374. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

