ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 926,676 Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 926,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3,142.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 256,124 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 976,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Several brokerages have commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

