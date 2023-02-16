Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 22,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $248.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $281.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

