ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,157,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,157,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

