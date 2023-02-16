IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.45 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 46,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 246,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

