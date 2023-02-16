IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.45 and last traded at $117.35. Approximately 46,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 246,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.54.
IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.24.
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
