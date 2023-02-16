Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 99.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 249,550 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PBA opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.