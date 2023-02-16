ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

