Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $301,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 648,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after acquiring an additional 503,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,898,000 after acquiring an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $118.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

