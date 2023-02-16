Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,546 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $131.10 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $142.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

