Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

