Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $168.43 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average is $187.03. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.