NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NetApp were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

