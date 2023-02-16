Greenleaf Trust Sells 514 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

