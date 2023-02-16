Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $113.63 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

