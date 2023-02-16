Greenleaf Trust Buys 199 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower stock opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

