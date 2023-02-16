Greenleaf Trust Acquires 102 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 96.8% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,638,000 after buying an additional 161,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

PAYC opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.56 and a 200 day moving average of $332.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

