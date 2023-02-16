Greenleaf Trust Has $335,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,356 shares of company stock worth $715,754 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.