Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AES were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

AES Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

