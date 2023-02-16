Greenleaf Trust Has $352,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

