Greenleaf Trust Sells 3,044 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIS opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.