Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,283 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

