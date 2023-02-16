Greenleaf Trust Has $386,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lear were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lear by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Lear by 23.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 128.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 161,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $358,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Activity at Lear

Lear Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,170 shares of company stock worth $2,437,796. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $176.80.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

