Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.55. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.