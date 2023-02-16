3,624 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Insider Activity

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

