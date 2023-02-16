Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,756 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in onsemi were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in onsemi by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in onsemi by 31.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,343,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,732,000 after acquiring an additional 323,271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in onsemi by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 27.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 361,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 77,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 887.6% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 588,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 528,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

