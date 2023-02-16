Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Copart were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

CPRT stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Copart



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

