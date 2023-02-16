USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

USAC opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -1,105.26%.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 17,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $317,808.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 3,117 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $58,661.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,187.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,031.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

