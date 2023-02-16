NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRDS. Barclays raised their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Up 26.1 %

NRDS stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,562.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $97,089 in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.