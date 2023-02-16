NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NRDS. Barclays raised their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NerdWallet Trading Up 26.1 %
NRDS stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $18.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
