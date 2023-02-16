GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.
NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
