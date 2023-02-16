GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

