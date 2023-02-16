476,068 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 476,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Up 9.3 %

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.