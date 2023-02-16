Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
