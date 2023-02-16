Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.