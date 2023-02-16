IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $3,424,443 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $514.59 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.