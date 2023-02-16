Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MasterCraft Boat worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $611.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.80. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

