Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 65.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 666,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 621,117 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after buying an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $75.09.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

