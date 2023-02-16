Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

