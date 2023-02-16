Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 91,496 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,496 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Newmont by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.