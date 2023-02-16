Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.69 Million Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Magna International worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 784.1% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

