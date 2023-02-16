Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

